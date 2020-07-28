Utility Groups Ask DC Circ. To Review FCC's New 6 GHz Rules

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission ignored important evidence about harmful interference before deciding to open up the 6 GHz band for wireless services, three utility groups have told the D.C. Circuit in an appeal of the FCC's ruling. American Public Power Association, Utilities Technology Council and National Rural Electric Cooperative Association filed a petition on Monday with the D.C. Circuit to review their case, arguing that the FCC didn't put sufficient safeguards in place when it greenlit the use of unlicensed devices on the band. According to the FCC's order in April, unlicensed devices will be allowed to operate indoors at low...

