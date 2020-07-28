Littler Says It Can't Share Blame In $20M Malpractice Case

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Employment firm Littler Mendelson told a Massachusetts federal judge Monday that Bowditch & Dewey LLP can't hold it responsible in a $19 million malpractice suit because Littler didn't represent a magazine distributor at the time a pension fund hit the company with a massive penalty. Seeking the dismissal of Bowditch's recent third-party claim, Littler argued that it can't share in liability to Hudson-RPM Distributors LLC, and that the firm's claim had to be tossed. The reason: Littler wasn't representing Hudson when the alleged negligence leading to the fund assessment — and then to the ongoing malpractice suit against Bowditch — occurred....

