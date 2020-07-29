Boutique Texas Bankruptcy Firm Launches Houston Office

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Boutique bankruptcy firm Forshey Prostok LLP has picked up a former head of Hoover Slovacek LLP's bankruptcy practice with 20 years of experience to launch a new office in Houston. The firm has existing offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, and has been looking to add a Houston location, especially as dockets in the Southern District of Texas have "really exploded," Jeff Prostok, a founding partner of the firm, told Law360 on Wednesday. Deirdre Carey Brown, who started with Forshey Prostok as a partner less than a week ago, is opening the Houston office. Brown will continue to represent many...

