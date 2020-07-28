Waste Co., GreatBanc Ink $7.9M Deal To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A class of participants in a waste removal company's employee stock ownership plan has inked a $7.9 million deal to settle their suit claiming the plan's stake in the company was improperly sold to Republic Services Inc. without their input. The group of Rainbow Disposal Co. Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan participants asked a California federal judge Monday for preliminary approval of the settlement in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The current and former Rainbow Disposal workers said the plan's committee, the committee's members, Rainbow and Republic Services agreed to pay $7.5 million, while GreatBanc Trust Co. — a plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS