Fed. Circ. Urged To Undo Tech Titans' PTAB Software Wins

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has been asked to undo the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rulings that Microsoft, Google and Samsung successfully showed that parts of an Iron Oak Technologies LLC patent for updating computer software remotely were invalid. In a brief filed Monday, Iron Oak urged the appeals court to reverse the PTAB's decisions in February that struck down the same claim in its software update patent on the basis that the claim in question was obvious and anticipated due to earlier patent publications. Iron Oak said that the PTAB misinterpreted a key phrase when it ignored the timing of an...

