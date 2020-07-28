FERC Shirked Climate Review Of Gas Project, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists on Monday urged the D.C. Circuit to nix the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a Kinder Morgan Inc. unit's pipeline upgrade project in Massachusetts, arguing the agency refused to properly analyze the project's climate change impacts in defiance of earlier appeals court rulings. Food & Water Watch and Berkshire Environmental Action Team Inc. told the D.C. Circuit that FERC wrongly said that it didn't need to review the indirect greenhouse gas emissions created by a project built by Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC and its cumulative impacts. The groups said that flouts the court's ruling in 2017's...

