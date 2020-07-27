EPA Watchdog To Probe Trump's Vehicle Emissions Changes

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The internal watchdog arm of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is launching a probe into the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards for vehicles made from 2021 to 2026, the unit announced Monday. The EPA's Office of Inspector General sent a letter on Monday to the heads of the environmental regulator's policy office as well as its air and radiation office, notifying those departments of the evaluation and requesting records related to the second half of the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles rule, which was finalized in March. "The OIG's objective for this evaluation is to...

