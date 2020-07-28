6th Circ. Questions Opioid Negotiation Class 'Inventiveness'

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit judge on Tuesday questioned whether a novel negotiation class aimed at resolving the opioid multidistrict litigation was needed, given that there are already mechanisms for litigating and settling class actions. U.S. Circuit Judge David McKeague asked why U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who certified the negotiation class last September, had to invent the negotiation class and what was inadequate about either a settlement or a litigating class. Judge Polster's certification cleared the way for drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies to pursue sweeping deals with more than 30,000 local governments over liability for the opioid epidemic. In response, New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS