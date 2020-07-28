Kirkland, Goodwin Steer Antin To €6.5B Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Antin Infrastructure Partners, counseled by Kirkland and Goodwin, sealed its fourth fund after securing €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) from investors, with plans to target infrastructure investments in areas including energy, telecommunications and transportation, the European private equity firm said Tuesday. The fund, called Antin Infrastructure Partners IV, was "significantly oversubscribed" and represents the largest investment vehicle raised by Antin since the firm's formation in 2007, according to a statement. It soared past its original target of €5.5 billion before closing at the hard cap, drawing capital commitments from more than 140 investors. The fund will invest in the above-mentioned sectors, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS