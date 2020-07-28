Depp Atty Says Actor Was Tabloid's Victim As Trial Wraps

Law360, London (July 28, 2020, 9:17 PM BST) -- The Sun newspaper has failed to prove its story claiming Johnny Depp beat his ex-wife was true after three weeks of trial in the actor's libel case, the star's attorney argued Tuesday. In closing arguments submitted to the High Court, Depp's lawyer said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor sued the publishers of The Sun and its former executive editor to clear his name after the tabloid accused him in a 2018 article of being a "wife beater," an allegation Depp denies. That line of attack continued during the litigation, with News Group Newspapers alleging Depp's violent behavior toward his former...

