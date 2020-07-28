Insurer Accused Of 'Bad Faith' After Switchgear Explosion

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An AIG insurance unit should be required to cover a property owner's business losses stemming from an electrical switchgear explosion in Pittsburgh's historic Kaufmann's department store, the owner told a Pennsylvania federal court. Core Realty Inc. on Monday accused Lexington Insurance Co., which is a business unit of American International Group Inc., of wrongly dragging its feet in handling the property damage claims, creating additional losses because of project delays and lawsuits. Core Realty accused the insurer of bad faith and breach of contract and said Lexington should be required to cover business losses stemming from the incident. "Lexington's actions have...

