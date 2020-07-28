Contractor Dodges Suit Over Subcontracting Worker's Injury

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The general contractor for a Chicago high-rise project isn't liable for a shoulder injury a subcontractor's employee sustained on the construction site because the subcontractor was responsible for overseeing its workers' safety, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cole said on Monday that Lend Lease (US) Construction Inc., the general contractor for a Chicago high-rise construction project, couldn't be held liable for Nick Locascio's work injury because Lend Lease's contract with his employer, Permasteelisa, "leaves no doubt" that Lend Lease maintained only general control of its subcontractor's work. General contractors are liable for subcontractors' actions in Illinois...

