Judge Upends Okla. Gov.'s Bid To Raise Cut Of Gaming Profits

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- In a major blow to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign to collect a larger share of revenues from Native American casinos, an Oklahoma federal judge said Tuesday that a group of tribal gaming compacts have been renewed automatically for the next 15 years, and are not subject to renegotiating. The tribes sued the state last December in opposition to the governor's contention that Oklahoma's gambling compacts with more than 30 tribes expired at the end of 2019, as he sought to redraft the deals to gain the state a higher percentage of revenue sharing from tribe-operated casinos. But Judge Timothy D....

