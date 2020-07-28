Employees Hit Manufacturer With Ill. Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A shingle manufacturer's Illinois operation has been hit with state court claims that the company violated workers' biometric privacy rights by requiring them to scan their fingerprints to track work time without first obtaining informed consent. Former employee Marcus McCullum's proposed class action filed Friday claims IKO Midwest Inc. has required its more than 3,000 employees to use a biometric timekeeping system as a means for authentication and time-tracking, in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. IKO requires its workers to scan their fingerprints as a condition of employment, but the company has never explained the "complete purposes" for which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS