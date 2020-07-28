Securities Trader Pleads Guilty To $17M Market Manipulation

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A securities trader pled guilty in New Jersey federal court Tuesday to securities fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, admitting to orchestrating a long-running market manipulation and tax fraud scheme that netted more than $17 million in illegal profits, federal prosecutors say. Along with his guilty plea, New Jersey resident Joseph Taub agreed to serve an 18-month prison sentence, forfeit $17.1 million, and pay $394,424 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. Taub and his family members also agreed to forfeit the assets acquired by the stock market manipulation scheme. Authorities say Taub, 41, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS