Sen. Holds Up O'Rielly's FCC Nom Over Ligado Concerns

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The renomination of FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly hit a speed bump Tuesday when a Republican senator said he will block O'Rielly's new term until he agrees to reverse course on the controversial Ligado spectrum plan. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., said in a statement that he won't let O'Rielly's nomination to another five-year term at the FCC proceed unless he commits to supporting the unwinding of the already granted approval for Ligado to operate a 5G network in a spectrum range ordinarily reserved for satellite transmissions. "I am holding Commissioner O'Rielly's nomination until he publicly states that he will vote to overturn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS