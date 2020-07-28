Co-Conspirator In Co-Working Ponzi Scheme Gets 4 Years

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A British citizen who aided in a ploy to defraud hundreds of investors out of $40 million by invoking a trendy co-working start-up was handed a four-year prison sentence on Monday in New York federal court. At a July 27 sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff determined that defendant Savraj Gata-Aura will spend 48 months in federal custody after Gata-Aura pled guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In a statement Tuesday, Audrey Strauss, the Acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, highlighted that Gata-Aura, who also goes by Sam Aura, personally profited...

