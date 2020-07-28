Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Urges Arbitration For Most Acceleration-Defect Plaintiffs

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Tesla has asked a California federal judge to toss a majority of the named plaintiffs from a proposed class action alleging its vehicles abruptly accelerate without warning, arguing the customers signed binding arbitration agreements when they purchased their cars.

Of the 23 named plaintiffs from an amended complaint filed in July, Tesla on Monday urged U.S. District Judge James V. Selna to dismiss the claims of all but five of them and compel them to enter arbitration. 

"Each of the plaintiffs at issue in this motion agreed to resolve their disputes with Tesla only in individual arbitration, and they should not be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!