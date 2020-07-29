Ex-State Dept. Official Sued Over Alleged Greek Pot Scam

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A U.K. businessman has accused a former high-level official in President Donald Trump's State Department and his associates of stealing nearly $10 million from him in a Greek medical marijuana scam. Michael Karloutsos, who served as the State Department's deputy chief of protocol for four months in 2017, and two others allegedly funneled cash for a phony pot business through Greek shell companies and spent it on lavish personal expenses, including townhomes, boats and exotic cars, according to investor Gabriel Chaleplis' complaint Monday in Manhattan federal court. Chaleplis said he tapped Boston-area consultant Nikolaos Onoufriadis and Philadelphia attorney James M. Rodgers...

