Greenbaum Nabs Business Litigator From McCarter & English

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP has bolstered its commercial litigation practice with the addition of a former litigator from McCarter & English LLP who focuses on business disputes. Judah Skoff specializes in civil and commercial litigation in New Jersey and New York. His work has spanned contract disputes, bankruptcy, and real estate and construction disputes, the firm's Tuesday announcement said. He joins as a partner based in Greenbaum's Woodbridge, N.J., office. Skoff said his expertise aligned with the skills Greenbaum was seeking. "It was a great opportunity that Greenbaum was presenting," he said. "They were looking for someone with exactly...

