Apple Argues Conversant Benefited From Late IP Disclosure

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Apple urged a Federal Circuit panel Tuesday not to reverse a district court decision that spared the iPhone maker from a $3.4 million infringement judgment, a move he suggested would reward misconduct that Conversant Wireless Licensing SARL benefited from. William Lee of WilmerHale said during a remote hearing that the district court rightfully determined Conversant's standard-essential wireless communication technology patent is unenforceable because Nokia, which later transferred the patent to Conversant, improperly obtained it by failing to disclose a patent application for the technology to European regulators for more than four years after it became standard-essential. Apple had...

