Lawmakers Grill Tech Titans On Their Market Power

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday warned the chief executives of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google that their companies' dominance in the digital marketplace has hurt competition, as the executives said they welcomed scrutiny but pushed back against the elected officials' complaints. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai appeared over video before the House Subcommittee on Antitrust for its latest hearing looking at dominant digital platforms. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., head of the House antitrust panel, opened by saying the companies were already "titans" in our economy before the COVID-19 pandemic, and they stand to benefit...

