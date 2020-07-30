Irell Transactions Co-Chair Joins Reed Smith Amid Shift

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The co-chair of Irell & Manella LLP's transactions team has left for Reed Smith LLP, the latest in a stream of departures following Irell's shift to focus on high-value litigation, according to an announcement made this week. Ashok Mukhey has joined Reed Smith's global corporate group in Century City, California, the firm said in a statement. He brings more than 30 years of experience advising companies on securities regulation, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, among other matters, in a myriad of industries including hospitality, technology, life sciences and manufacturing. Mukhey's Irell colleague Mitchell Cohen, who was a partner in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS