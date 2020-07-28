Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brown Rudnick Can't Duck $300M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP must face a trimmed suit accusing the law firm of bungling an attempt to claw back $300 million in credit line repayments from a private equity mogul on behalf of the trustee of bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co., a New York federal court ruled Tuesday.

Brown Rudnick, which represented the trust in a suit against investor Leonard Blavatnik's company Access Industries Holdings Inc., lost a bid to nix a malpractice claim based on the firm's failure in the underlying case to show that the chemical company was insolvent when it made the $300 million in credit repayments.

A finding...

