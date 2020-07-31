Native American Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT) -- Native American law practitioners will be keeping an eye on the full Fifth Circuit's upcoming decision on the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, an Eighth Circuit dispute over whether a federal worker safety law applies to a Minnesota tribe's fishing company, and U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments with implications for tribal provisions of the Affordable Care Act. Here's a look at those cases and more that attorneys will be watching closely for the rest of 2020. Brackeen et al. v. Bernhardt et al. The en banc Fifth Circuit is weighing whether to overturn a Texas federal judge's ruling that...

