Hand Sanitizer Can't Kill 99.99% Of Germs, Suit Says

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of buyers is hitting hand sanitizer maker Vi-Jon Inc. with a suit in California federal court, saying the claim that its products can kill 99.99% of germs is false as there are a number of disease-causing microbes it can't harm. In a suit filed Monday, Anthony Moreno said Vi-Jon's products, which are sold under store brand names at CVS, Walmart and Walgreens, boast on both the front labels and back panels that they can "eliminate more than 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria," but fail to live up to that promise. Instead, Moreno said, the products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS