Amazon Can't Force NJ Driver To Arbitrate Wage Suit, Just Yet

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday that Amazon can't force a delivery driver to arbitrate claims he was mislabeled as an independent contractor and denied minimum wage, saying the parties still have to determine whether the driver is exempt from arbitration under federal law. U.S. Chief District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said she cannot grant Amazon's motion to compel arbitration just yet, suggesting the parties go back and dig into whether Robert Harper fits the definition of a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce who is exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. Amazon can raise the issue again after conducting...

