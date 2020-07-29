How Key US States Are Responding To The Oil Price Collapse

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- We recently looked at a number of key oil and gas producing jurisdictions across the U.S. — representing approximately 90% of domestic oil production — to assess how these jurisdictions are responding to the recent collapse in the oil price from a regulatory perspective. No two jurisdictions are identical in their response, and our analysis reveals a range of approaches. Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota have responded proactively, considering top-down solutions to address the crisis. New Mexico, Pennsylvania and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, are offering more limited, selective relief, and typically doing so on a case-by-case basis....

