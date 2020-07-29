5G Auto Patent Pool 'Unlikely To Harm Competition,' DOJ Says

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced it would not challenge Avanci LLC's new platform to license 5G telecommunications technology to the automotive industry, stating it was unlikely that the company's licensing platform would harm competition. Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general of the DOJ's antitrust division, said on Tuesday that the division came to its conclusion after consulting with automotive industry stakeholders on Avanci's "one stop shop" patent-licensing pool, which would license "essential" patent claims to implement 5G technology in cars. "The Avanci 5G platform may pave the way for new connectivity to be incorporated efficiently into vehicles that will enhance...

