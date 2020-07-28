Master P Settles With Private Equity Firm Over Failed Pot Deal

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Rapper and entrepreneur Master P has settled his suit against cannabis private equity firm Privateer Holdings over claims the company breached its agreement to produce and market his cannabis line, court records show. Master P, whose given name is Percy Miller, sued Privateer in California state circuit court in 2017, claiming the firm had breached an oral agreement to promote his brand, Master P's Trees. But the dispute was settled and officially dismissed on July 22 after the parties came to a truce: Master P would drop the suit in exchange for Privateer dropping its bid for thousands of dollars in...

