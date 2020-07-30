Humira Buyers Take AbbVie Antitrust Challenge To 7th Circ.

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Humira buyers are appealing to the Seventh Circuit an Illinois federal judge's dismissal of their proposed class action claiming AbbVie Inc. built a "patent thicket" around the immunosuppressant drug to block cheaper biosimilars from entering the market. The buyers offered no details of the appeal other than informing U.S. District Judge Manish Shah in a one-sentence notice on Tuesday about their bid to undo his ruling issued last month. The Humira purchasers launched their novel claims in May 2019, alleging AbbVie's colossal "patent thicket" for its $20-billion-per-year immunosuppressant Humira has empowered it to block less-expensive biosimilars in violation of numerous antitrust laws....

