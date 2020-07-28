Burlington Coat Factory To Pay $20M To End Two FLSA Suits

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Burlington Coat Factory has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to end both a collective action and a putative class action from assistant store managers alleging they were misclassified as exempt employees and stiffed on overtime wages, according to a bid for approval of the deal in New Jersey federal court Tuesday. The $19.6 million deal represents an average gross amount of $12,003 for each of the 539 collective members and 1,095 settlement class members, the assistant managers said in their unopposed motion to score approval of the deal. If approved, it would end one suit filed in 2011 and another...

