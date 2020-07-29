Dick's Hit With TM Suit Over New 'Overtime' Discount Chain

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A sports media startup called Overtime Sports is suing Dick's Sporting Goods for trademark infringement over its recent launch of a discount retail chain called Overtime. Overtime, a youth sports-focused content company that boasts 1.5 billion monthly views on YouTube and other platforms, filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday, claiming the 800-store retail giant knowingly chose to infringe the smaller company's trademark rights. Crucially, the startup says it launched an apparel line in 2018 and has sold millions of dollars' worth of Overtime-branded gear — meaning consumers will be confused when they see the name on a sporting goods...

