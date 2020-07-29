WTO Dispute Roundup: US-EU Aircraft Dispute Far From Over

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest look at the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. throws water on the European Union's bid to resolve a 16-year-long aircraft subsidy fight, a landmark ruling on national security goes on ice, and a bevy of new cases head to the panel stage. Airbus Resolution Grounded Last week, the European Union claimed that it had removed the remaining aircraft subsidies provided to plane giant Airbus SE that were deemed illegal by the WTO, calling on the U.S. to withdraw retaliatory tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of goods in the case. But at Wednesday's DSB meeting, the...

