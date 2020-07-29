Feds Want Ex-Uber Exec To Get Over 2 Years For IP Theft

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday to sentence bankrupt former Uber Technologies Inc. executive Anthony Levandowski to 27 months in prison for one count of stealing Google's trade secrets, while Levandowski argued he deserves at most a year of home confinement. In back-to-back sentencing memos, prosecutors and Levandowski fought over what is an appropriate punishment for admitting to a single count of trade secret theft out of a total of 33 criminal charges that were lobbed against the 40-year-old engineer in an August grand jury indictment. Prosecutors argued that Levandowski is "still in denial" about his crime,...

