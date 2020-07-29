EPA Head Promises Deregulatory Efforts Will Continue

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's leader on Wednesday told a conservative think tank he will continue efforts to push more permitting and enforcement decisions to states, along with maintaining a full menu of deregulatory priorities at the ready should President Donald Trump win reelection. Since Trump set up shop in the White House in 2017, the EPA has looked for ways to implement "cooperative federalism," which in many instances has meant finding that authority over certain environmental matters should rest with states rather than the executive branch agency. For example, more states have had Clean Air Act implementation plans approved, freeing...

