Facebook Sues EU Antitrust Regulator Over Doc Requests

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Facebook filed a lawsuit against the European Union's antitrust regulators earlier this month for requesting information beyond what the social media giant thought was necessary for the regulator's probe. The social network filed the two lawsuits against the European Commission in the Luxembourg-based European General Court on July 15, and is seeking interim measures to suspend the adoption or stay the execution of the commission's requests. The General Court's database did not contain any other information about the cases. The European Commission told Law360 on Wednesday that it would "defend its case" in court, and their investigation into Facebook's "potential anti-competitive...

