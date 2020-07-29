Va. Judge Wary Of Class Cert. Bid In Towers-Willis Merger Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A bid for certification of an investor class challenging the $18 billion merger of professional services firm Towers Watson & Co. and insurance brokerage Willis Group faced skepticism Wednesday from a Virginia federal judge who questioned whether he should first assess the merits of shareholders' allegations. During a hour-long teleconference hearing regarding the merger that formed Willis Towers Watson PLC, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga asked if he should postpone class certification until a summary judgement order determining whether "there's a plausible damages model that links to [Towers' shareholders'] theory for liability." In a series of probing exchanges with an attorney...

