NJ Developer Over 15 Years Late In Jersey City Challenge

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said a developer has long since run out of time to contest the blight designation of a Jersey City area that includes its properties, saying such objections are due within 45 days but the builder didn't file its challenge until more than 15 years later. The appellate panel on Wednesday upheld Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez's dismissal of plaintiff Team Rhodi LLC's 2017 suit against the municipality and related parties challenging the city's designation of the section as an area in need of redevelopment. As Judge Galis-Menendez found, "no precedent exists for such a belatedly...

