SC Judge Won't Dismiss Soldier's Bombing Suit Against Fluor

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss a U.S. Army soldier's allegations that Fluor Corp. failed to prevent an employee from carrying out a deadly suicide attack, finding that a state jurisdictional bar doesn't shut out the litigation. The door-closing statute doesn't bar a South Carolina judge from hearing former Spc. Winston Hencely's suit alleging Fluor was responsible for a worker who killed six people, including himself, and injured 17 others at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, said U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks. Fluor provided base support services under the $7 billion LOGCAP IV defense contract,...

