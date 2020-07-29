Fired US Bank Exec Accused Of Mafia Ties Wins $17M

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Bank executive who a jury found was defamed as a Mafia member and fired to keep from getting a bonus can collect a $17 million jury award, a California appeals court ruled, slashing the punitive damages in half. The appellate panel on Tuesday upheld part of a California jury's $24.3 million award, which included $15.6 million in punitive damages, after finding that U.S. Bank National Association falsely accused Timothy King of discriminating against his coworkers and being in the Mafia in order to terminate him and withhold his $260,000 bonus. Judge Ronald B. Robie, who wrote for the panel,...

