Uber Judge Doubts Attys' $8M Fee Ask In 'Safe Rides' Deal

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of awarding class counsel $8 million in fees for striking a $32.5 million deal to resolve a suit over Uber's "safe rides" fee, saying he doesn't know whether he can rely on future redemption estimates to determine the value of their "coupon" deal. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar questioned whether district judges can rely on estimates of future redemption rates in coupon settlements to decide the amount of attorney fees awarded, particularly since it's unclear whether the entire class has up-to-date credit cards on file with Uber...

