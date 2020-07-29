Princeton Trustees Reach $5.8M Deal In ERISA Class Action

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Princeton University's trustees have agreed to shell out $5.8 million and temporarily cap retirement plans' recordkeeping fees to resolve a proposed ERISA class action accusing the school of letting workers waste their savings on bad investments. In their Tuesday motion for preliminary approval of the deal, the plan participants told the court the agreement reached in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case was the "product of hard-fought litigation" and "in the best interests of the settlement class." "It provides a substantial and immediate benefit to them in the form of a multi-million dollar cash payment, and it provides affirmative, therapeutic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS