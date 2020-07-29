'Hypocrite' Financier Gets 6 Months In 'Varsity Blues' Scheme

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A "Varsity Blues" defendant's work to aid disadvantaged children makes him a "hypocrite" for greasing his own kid's way into Georgetown University through bribes, a federal judge said Wednesday, but the charity also helped knock down his prison sentence from potentially over a year to six months. After a tear-filled address by indicted financier Manuel Henriquez, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said the defendant was not a "common thief" — the judge's term for another father ensnared in the college admissions scandal whom he also sentenced to six months in jail last year. "I have other words, but those are not one...

