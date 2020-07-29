Herbalife Distributors Lose Appeal To Arbitrate $1B RICO Row

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined to send a putative $1 billion class action against 44 of Herbalife Ltd.'s top distributors to arbitration or California federal court Wednesday, affirming a Florida federal judge's ruling on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit. In August 2018, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke sent half of the named plaintiffs' cases against Herbalife to arbitration and the other half to California federal court, but she kept all eight named plaintiffs — disgruntled distributors — out of arbitration and in Florida federal court for their claims against the nutrition supplement company's top distributors. The top distributors...

