Feds Say NJ Marine Equipment Co. Sent Wrong Ship Parts

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Three employees of a New Jersey maritime equipment company allegedly defrauded the U.S. Department of Defense by fulfilling Naval vessel contracts with unauthorized replacement parts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Linda and Paul Mika and their son Kenneth, all New Jersey residents, were arrested Wednesday on conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the department said in a Wednesday press release. The family allegedly won multiple government contracts on behalf of their company, Monmouth Marine Engines Inc., only to fulfill them with substitute parts at "significantly reduced cost." The Mikas were scheduled to appear in Trenton, New Jersey, federal court Wednesday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS