GM Settles Drive Shaft Vibration Defect Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- General Motors has reached agreement to settle a Florida man's proposed class action that claimed the company's Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles had defective drive shafts that caused severe, unsafe vibrations at highway speeds, the parties told a Florida federal court Wednesday. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. administratively closed the case after the automaker and Douglas Weiss jointly filed notice that a mediation session earlier this month had resulted in an agreement to settle Weiss' claims on an individual basis. Further details of the settlement were not immediately available Thursday. Weiss claimed in his April 2019 complaint that...

