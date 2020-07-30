Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM Settles Drive Shaft Vibration Defect Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- General Motors has reached agreement to settle a Florida man's proposed class action that claimed the company's Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles had defective drive shafts that caused severe, unsafe vibrations at highway speeds, the parties told a Florida federal court Wednesday.

Miami-based U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. administratively closed the case after the automaker and Douglas Weiss jointly filed notice that a mediation session earlier this month had resulted in an agreement to settle Weiss' claims on an individual basis.

Further details of the settlement were not immediately available Thursday.

Weiss claimed in his April 2019 complaint that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!