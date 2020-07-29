Trump Hits Syria With New Sanctions, Pressing Assad Regime

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a new batch of sanctions against Syrian luxury real estate businesses and government officials, including the 18-year-old son of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and warned of future rebukes for anyone who does business with the Assad regime. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control levied sanctions under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 against multiple entities and individuals accused of enriching Assad's regime by building luxury real estate and perpetuating conflict in the war-torn country. The sanctions target Syrian businessman and contractor Wassim Anwar Al-Qattan, who secured contracts to...

