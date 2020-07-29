10th Circ. Orders Recalculation Of IHS Brain Injury Award

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday partially vacated an Oklahoma federal judge's $15.9 million award to the family of a baby boy who sustained a catastrophic brain injury during a botched delivery at an Indian Health Service hospital. Following an appeal from the federal government and cross-appeal from parents Alexis and Taylor Stokes, the three-judge panel remanded the medical malpractice case with instructions to recalculate the value of the baby's future-care award, and restructure the trust. IHS had argued that the trust should release funds to the Stokes family in set increments over seven years — rather than permit the family to draw on...

