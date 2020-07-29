Transport Cos. Fined $750K In Crystal Geyser Arsenic Case

Law360, Los Angeles (July 29, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday ordered two family-owned hazardous wastewater and stormwater transportation companies to each pay a $375,000 fine after they pled guilty to violating the Clean Water Act by transporting wastewater for the producer of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water without identifying the arsenic in the waste. During a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee sentenced each company to pay a $375,000 fine, as specified in a sentencing stipulation that federal prosecutors, United Pumping Service Inc. and United Storm Water Inc. reached earlier this month after the two companies each pled guilty to four counts of negligently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS